Cleaning Service Ready to Tackle Coronavirus

Advance Professional Cleaning Service in Lycoming County is working around the clock to help slow down the coronavirus.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — The coronavirus outbreak has caused many stores and businesses to close for the time being, but for cleaning services, demand is high. Lon and Brenda Belcher are co-owners of Advance Professional Cleaning Services near Jersey Shore. They say they have been working non-stop for the past few weeks.

"Phone has been ringing off the hook, mostly from our current customers, we have about 40, but we are getting calls from other people seeing what we can do," said Lon Belcher.

"We've been looking for when we need to react and the reaction is now. Now is the time where we need to go in and disinfect every area and yes, time is of the essence," said Brenda Belcher.

The Belchers mostly cater to businesses. Lon Belcher says some have even asked for cleaning services twice in one day.

During this coronavirus outbreak, cleaning services say they have to really focus on things they call common touch points. So, computers, keyboards, and things like door handles.

"If there is one main door that the public usually comes in, that's key, because everyone coming into that business has to go through there and they have to touch that door, so its about reducing the amount of touches."

The Belchers have also had to order more supplies than usual. However, according to Brenda Belcher, they are prepared to help slow down the spread of the virus.

"I want everyone to be able to relax and know that this is killable and we can kill it."

They tell Newswatch 16 that people should wipe down any common touch points in their home to help ease the spread of the virus.