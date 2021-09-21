Changes at the recycling transfer station

The recycling transfer station in Lycoming County will temporarily be shutting down because of maintenance and an ongoing employee shortage.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — If you need to drop off recyclables at the Lycoming County transfer station on Third Street in Williamsport, you should do it soon. Lycoming County Resource Management Services will be shutting down the transfer station from September 25 through October 4. One reason for the shutdown is so a new conveyor belt can be installed.

"The conveyor system itself is worn out—the framework, the motor, the drive, and all that. So we have a new system coming in from Green Machine, and that will be here this week, and we will shut down this Saturday the 25th at noon," said Jason Yorks with Lycoming County Resource Management Services.

The Lycoming County Resource Management Services is also going through a worker shortage. Employees who usually work at the landfill are having to fill in at the transfer station.

"Everybody is looking for the same person. Unfortunately, there is just not a lot of people out there now with their CDL or equipment experience. Most of those people are already working."

The county is currently looking to fill a number of positions. Those who qualify and are interested, can apply through the county's website.

"We're looking for equipment operators that are fully qualified and have their CDL, recycling drivers for routes, and truck drivers for the transfer station to bring the loads over."

Once the transfer station reopens, it will no longer be accepting electronics and freon items like refrigerators. Those items must be taken to the county landfill near Montgomery.

Resource Management Services say the transfer station's electronics suspension is because of traffic and safety concerns.

"We are just going to suspend that program at the transfer station until we are able to figure out a way that works a little easier with our traffic flow. We need to open it up and make some more room for people because right now it gets congested," Yorks added.