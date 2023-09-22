Central Pennsylvania natives recount Maui fires

Two central Pennsylvania natives now living in Hawaii sat down with Newswatch 16's Chris Keating to talk about the fires that ravaged the island of Maui last month.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On August 8th, a fire ripped through Hawaii's Maui Island, killing more than 95 people and destroying more than 2,000 structures. The fire also left a lasting impact on two people from central Pennsylvania.

"There was no cell connection. So the only way we could get communication was by climbing up the mountain, the West Maui mountain, to get cell signal to call family. That is how I got a hold of my mom the next day; she didn't even know I was alive," said Matthew Francis, Hawaii.

Kristen Patterson from Loyalsock Township and Matthew Francis from Clearfield are both graduates of Penn College in Williamsport and have lived in Hawaii for years.

Patterson says the fire destroyed her home. Pictured above is what her community in the Lahaina area looks like now. She is currently living in a hotel with other people who were also displaced.

"Apocalyptic event that happens, and then you are in these tiny little communities where each hotel is a community, you know we have designated meal times, and certain facilities are only open for certain hours of the day. It has calmed down a little bit now, but when I first got here, the National Guard was here too."

Francis is a mail carrier on the island. He says many of the people he delivers mail to lost their homes, and some even died.

He went back to work just a week after the fire ravaged his community.

"You start to hear the stories that didn't make it. Those who lost homes or lost pets and stuff like that. That has basically been my life for the last six weeks," said Francis.

The island is rebuilding thanks to what residents call Aloha Spirit. Supplies have been pouring in since the fires began in early August.

"No one waited. They just took matters into their own hands. The people here take care of their own, and then everything was just coming in from other islands, too," said Patterson.

Soon tourists will be able to return to the island. Those living on the island hope travelers come with a helping hand.

"Be respectful, and they should tread lightly when they come here right now because all of Maui is hurting but especially on the west side. We need time to heal, and we need time to breathe," said said Francis.

To help those trying to recover from these devastating fires, visit the Maui Food Bank or the Maui Humane Society.