Celebrating the 4th of July on the Susquehanna

People in central Pennsylvania celebrated Independence Day out on the water.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Dozens of people in Lycoming County flocked to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River for some holiday fun. Sunny conditions on this Fourth of July made for great boating weather.

"Just a little bit windy but not bad at all and it is just great water," said Dana Bernier of Linden.

"It was nice. It was a little cold this morning when we first got out there but it got warm as the day went on," said Anthony Caruso of South Williamsport.

Dana Bernier took his two grandkids fishing. They spent most of the day on the water. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission waved its fishing license requirement for the holiday, meaning anyone could fish on a public waterway.

"We caught a few but nothing any big size to it but it was great," added Bernier.

Anthony Caruso decided to break out the kayaks. He and his family paddled towards Linden before returning to the Susquehanna State Park boat launch.

"We went all the way down the river and cut across and went left where the islands are and went around those and swung back around."

No matter how people spent their time on the water, folks say spending time with family is what matters the most.

"It is awesome. We are going to be hanging out all day after this too, so, we are going to see a lot of them," added Caruso.

"Just enjoying the time with them, that is the best part," Bernier said.

The people Newswatch 16 spoke with say spending time on the water has never been a Fourth of July tradition but after today they say they may have to make it one.