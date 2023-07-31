x
Lycoming County

Cash 5 lottery ticket worth more than $1.7 million sold in Lycoming County

A Turkey Hill store in Montoursville sold the big winner for Sunday's drawing.
Credit: Pennsylvania Lottery/WNEP

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A Turkey Hill store in  Lycoming County sold a $1.7 million winning lottery ticket.

A winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Sunday, July 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn—8,27,32,33,37—to win $1,713,561.

The Turkey Hill store on Route 87 in Montoursville gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

