Cash 5 lottery ticket worth more than $1.7 million sold in Lycoming County

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A Turkey Hill store in Lycoming County sold a $1.7 million winning lottery ticket.
A winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Sunday, July 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn—8,27,32,33,37—to win $1,713,561.
The Turkey Hill store on Route 87 in Montoursville gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
