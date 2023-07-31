Cash 5 lottery ticket worth more than $1.7 million sold in Lycoming County

A Turkey Hill store in Montoursville sold the big winner for Sunday's drawing.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A Turkey Hill store in Lycoming County sold a $1.7 million winning lottery ticket.

A winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Sunday, July 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn—8,27,32,33,37—to win $1,713,561.

The Turkey Hill store on Route 87 in Montoursville gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.