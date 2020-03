A car crashed into a home in South Williamsport Sunday evening. Officials say one person from the vehicle and one from the home were taken to a local hospital.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A home in Lycoming County is seriously damaged after a car smashed into it earlier Sunday evening.

The crash happened around eight along West Southern Avenue in South Williamsport.

A video from a viewer shows the car being pulled out of the home.

One person from the car and one person from the house were taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their conditions.