The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A woman has been arrested in South Williamsport after a crash at the World of Little League Museum.

Police arrived around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon to find a car had crashed into the lobby of the museum.

Police say no one was hurt and the woman now faces multiple felony charges in South Williamsport.