Cancellation of annual 9/11 memorial motorcycle ride in Lycoming County doesn't stop bikers from honoring the fallen

Hundreds of motorcyclists came together in Clinton Township to ride and remember all of those who were killed 19 years ago.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Motorcyclists filed into a parking lot in Clinton Township near Muncy ready to ride and honor the 2,977 people who were killed on September 11th.

Ana Cassano remembers a few of them.

"It's in memory of all my friends that I lost that day," Cassano said holding up a New York City Fire Department sweatshirt.

Her boyfriend at the time was a firefighter in Manhattan. He survived the attacks.

"I lost 15 friends that day and my world changed. It is something that I will never forget. I will never forget that day and how I felt," Cassano said.

Initially, this ride wasn't supposed to happen.

It's usually hosted by the 9/11 Memorial Coalition. That group couldn't get a permit from PennDOT because of the pandemic, so it was canceled.

Eric McQuillen chose to organize this ride instead.

"Originally when they canceled the ride, it upset me quite a bit. Everything we're going through these days with all the divide and people being stuck at home with Covid," McQuillen said.

Hundreds of motorcyclists lined up to ride the 42 miles to honor the fallen from 9/11.

"I've done this ride many a times in previous years and to see all the communities come together as a whole for one reason it gives you goosebumps," McQuillen said.

"That's great to see so many people show up. It just shows that you're not going to cancel this ride," Ron Steppe of Williamsport said.

As bikers began their memorial ride, Ana Cassano had one thing on her mind.