Camp Susque offers COVID quarantine space to first responders

Medical professionals and first responders who have been exposed to the coronavirus can quarantine at Camp Susque in Lycoming County for free.

TROUT RUN, Pa. — Camp Susque is a Christian youth camp located in northern Lycoming County. Kids of all ages and families flock here every summer and fall for some outdoor fun. However, the camp is also opening its doors to medical professionals and first responders that have been exposed to COVID-19.

"We have lodges available where they can come and self-isolate in a beautiful setting. We have high-speed internet so they can stay in touch with their loved ones," said Peter Swift, the executive director of the camp.

All you have to do is contact Camp Susque by phone or email and the organization will make sure you have a place to quarantine. The stay is completely free and there are plenty of rooms available.

"Either here at our main campus in Trout Run, or we have an additional campus called Mount Zion Retreat Center in Roaring Branch," said Swift.

Camp Susque officials say they do not currently have anyone quarantining at the moment but have had several people utilize the free quarantine spot in the past.

"There is a local doctor in our community whose plan was to buy or rent an RV and park it in his driveway so he wouldn't be bringing any exposure he would experience through his work to his family, and when he found out we were doing this, he said this was a much better option," said Swift.

Camp Susque had a record-breaking year. It had more campers this summer than ever before. The quarantine lodging is a way to give back to the community.

"We hate seeing our lodges empty. We have had a lot of cancellations for retreats due to COVID and so forth and we want to use our resources to bless the community and if this is a need then we want to meet it," said Swift

Camp Susque is also offering free Wi-Fi to children in school who might need a better internet connection to get their homework done. Parents can take their kids to the camp's parking lot and they can access the internet from there.

We have been getting some inquiries about this, so wanted to make it known that Susque is, once again, making our... Posted by Camp Susque on Monday, December 6, 2021