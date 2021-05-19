Camp Susque is ready to roll this summer

Camp Susque could not host summer camps last year but now they are expecting a high enrollment of campers for 2021.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — All is quiet at Camp Susque in Lycoming County but soon the camp will be bustling with campers for the summer. Staff are currently gearing up for the start of summer camps in June.

"This place is really pleasant when it is empty and quiet but it is not supposed to be empty and quiet. It is supposed to be full of children and excitement and screaming and all kinds of noises and we can't wait to have that happen again," said Peter Swift, the executive director at Camp Susque.

"We really have gotten a lot of excitement from the community at large because they are excited that we are able to have summer camp because even if they are not able to participate, people want to know summer camp is going on and it is going on," said Jamie Sanders of Camp Susque.

Last summer Camp Susque could not go on with the normal yearly activities because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the camp near Trout Run gave back to the local community by helping out when times were tough.

"We were able to provide lodging to first responders and medical personnel that needed to self-isolate, we ran learning sites for Williamsport school district that was in the hybrid model of remote learning and we were able to offer drive-up Wi-Fi to the community," said Swift.

Camp officials say many of their summer camps already have high enrollment. They expect to host a full schedule of activities throughout the summer.

"We have three weeks of boy's camp, three weeks of girl's camp, we have young explorer's camp for first through third graders, we have two weeks of family camps," said Sanders.

"There is a lot of excitement from our staff, the community, and campers signing up. We have never had enrollment like it has been this year. We are almost a month out and we are almost full," said Swift.