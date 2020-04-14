Camp Susque helping out during pandemic

Camp Susque in Lycoming County is sharing its resources with both the public and medical professionals during the coronavirus outbreak.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Camp Susque in Lycoming County is using its resources to help out during the pandemic. The Christian summer camp near Trout Run is allowing area residents to use their wifi.

"We're offering internet to people in the area that may need it in this time when they may not have access at home and the need for internet is even more extraordinary than usual, given the need for remote learning for students and professional meetings taking place online," said the camp's director Peter Swift.

The service is free. Camp officials say all you have to do is park in their lot and follow the directions posted on signs.

"Literally just drive up and get on your phone or laptop, scroll for the Susque guest connection, click connect and you're on, you're on gigabit speeds here in the middle of Trout Run."

In addition to offering wifi to locals, Camp Susque is also offering lodging to any first responders or medical professionals that have been exposed to Covid-19.

"They're for folks that would appreciate facilities to be able to self isolate, maybe they have been exposed, they don't know, it's hard to go back to their families at night if they don't know," said facilities manager Davis Swift.

Camp Susque is housing all first responders and medical professionals for free.

"We are constantly in conversations with doctors in the area about what best practices we should be putting in place around our camp to keep our campers and staff safe so it's really great to have an opportunity to help them in their time of need."