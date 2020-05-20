Businesses welcomed back to Lycoming County

The Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce and UPMC welcomed back businesses.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Barbara Miele is the owner of Gustonian Gifts in downtown Williamsport.

Her store was hit hard by the COVID-19 Crisis.

Miele said she had to layoff several of her employees and was struggling to keep up with bills.

"We had to take money of our own to keep the business going and our girls are on unemployment right now and we are working on getting them back here too so it was very hard," said Barbara Miele.

Things started to change when Lycoming County moved to the yellow phase back on May 8th.

The yellow phase allows retail stores like Gustonian Gifts to re-open its doors to the public.

"We're ecstatic to be back and I have customers come in and tell me that they are happy that we are back, which makes you feel good."

Officials with the Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce and the UPMC Health System walked the streets of Williamsport welcoming back business owners.

They made a stop at Gustonian Gifts.

"Local businesses have been great in giving back to us during this pandemic whether it is food or support or just smiles in the community, its gone a long way. Its really our turn as we try to start and get back to normal and back to business safely so its our turn to give back," said Sam Sawyer with UPMC.

"These businesses are prepared, they have been doing their homework. They are ready to welcome you back and they want you back and you know what? You need to go back," said Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce President Jason Fink.

UPMC employees handed out goodie bags filled with supplies to help businesses safely reopen.

"We just have little kits that we are giving out, little baggies with hand sanitizer, hand washing signs, and things of that nature to help local businesses go through this process of reopening safely."

Each business got a purple balloon to display outside their front door.

"The purple balloon signifies that we are open for business. We want to give these businesses a way to say we are open, we are ready for you, we are ready to have you, and we are ready to serve you."