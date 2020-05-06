Business owners in Lycoming County glad about green

Restrictions have been lifted on many businesses, including bars and hair salons.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Lycoming County is one of the two counties going green in our area on Friday.

Under the green phase, all businesses are allowed to reopen with some minor restrictions. The Bar on Market Street in Williamsport is excited to welcome back its customers.

"We've been preparing for this day for a while," said owner Anthony Mussare. "We're excited to have everybody come in, and we already have people here enjoying a lunch here at the bar and it's good to be open."

Another type of business opening up is hair salons. Salon Simone in Williamsport has had over 100 calls for reservations in the past week alone.

"It's amazing," said manager Ashleigh Miller. "We've been waiting for so long, I'm glad we are finally open."

In the green phase, businesses still must follow social distancing procedures and limit capacity. The state is requiring salons to do only appointments, so walk-in haircuts are not allowed.

"They will call to check in and then we will let them know if a chair is available or not and then I will go out and check their temperature and then they will go into the bathroom to wash their hands and adjust their mask and then they will go be seated with their stylist."

Back at the Bar, the owner has developed a new app to make ordering drinks and food a safer process for staff and customers.

"For opening, we are going to have most of the people seated and our app is live now so people can order right from their table their food, and then they will get a text when it's ready for them."