Breaking out the tricycle for Go Joe 26

A man from Milton is raising money for the big event by riding his tricycle. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize explains how you can help.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILTON, Pa. — Gregory Fleck of Lycoming County has been a fan of Joe Snedeker for as long as he can remember.

The 23-year-old has cerebral palsy and says the Go Joe ride inspires him.

"Joe really touches my heart. It's an important cause. It really touches my heart," Greg said.

For the eighth year, Greg is riding his tricycle for Go Joe, raising money for St. Joseph's Center.

"I'm extremely proud. A lot of work goes into it, a lot of time and effort, not only on his part but on my part. There's a lot of behind-the-scenes work that has to be done with coordinating the fundraisers," said Kristin Fleck, Greg's mom.

Greg and his mom start fundraising in the spring.

"Gregory does a lot of volunteering, so we had PenItent Souls Motorcycle Club made a big donation, St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Lewisburg did a fundraiser, here the Church of Resurrection did a fundraiser," Kristin explained.

Last year Greg raised $5,600 for St. Joseph's Center.

He presented Joe with the money during Go Joe.

Greg plans to do the same this year.

Hopefully, I can continue to support St. Joseph's Center and Go Joe for many years to come," he said.

Greg's tricycle ride is this Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Muncy.

All proceeds will go to St. Joseph's Center.

How can I donate?

CLICK HERE to donate to Go Joe 26.

CLICK HERE to donate to St. Joseph's Center.

CLICK HERE to order a Go Joe 26 Shirt or Cap.

If you'd like to be a corporate sponsor, contact Bill Schultz at bill.schultz@wnep.com.