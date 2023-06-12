Breaking ground for new homes

Six new homes are being builty by volunteers from the Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity. Newswatch 16's Chris Keating was there and has more from the event.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An empty lot along Scott Street in Williamsport will one day feature six homes. It is all part of Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity's plan to add affordable housing in the city.

"These are homes for people who work in the neighborhood and work in this community and have families. They pay off a mortgage to Habitat so we can build other homes," said Duane Hershberger, Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity.

The organization just broke ground for the project. The building process for two of the six homes will start later this year.

"We have two families selected for these, and we will be selecting more families for the other homes over the next year or so," Hershberger said.

The first two homes will have special theme builds. One will be built by women in the community; the other will be built by churches in the Williamsport area.

"All faith organizations coming together and building a house. Your skill set and someone else's skill set might be different, but we are stronger together," said Tammy Edkin of United Churches of Lycoming County.

"It is a through Habitat that helps empower women by building a home for a local family," said Laura Kriger, the Women Build team leader.

One of the homes is still in need of volunteer builders.

"We have an awesome committee that has sort of started to plan volunteers, and feeding the volunteers, and looking for sponsorships, but yes, we definitely need lots of women groups to come and do the actual build," Kriger said.

The Habitat for Humanity project at Scott Street will also feature a park.

"A pocket park at the very end, with some benches, native hardwood trees, and a little meandering sidewalk that runs through," Hershberger said. "It will be a nice place for the community to come together."

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is still searching for families to fill the other four homes. The application process for those homes will open in July.

