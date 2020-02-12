Bradford County business celebrates 48 years

Jim's Sporting Goods in Canton has been a staple in the community for almost half a century.

CANTON, Pa. — If you drive down Main Street in Canton, you are sure to pass Jim's Sporting Goods Store. The sporting goods shop specializing in hunting gear and equipment has been a staple in Bradford County for 48 years.

"It's a long time, but it has been ups and downs, like I said before, but it's fruitful," said owner Jim Fitch.

"It's a great store, for the size of it. He has a great selection, and Jim and Dave in there both know their stuff, and they are knowledgeable. If you have questions about anything, they have the right answers," said customer Ron Brezicki.

Fitch tells Newswatch 16 that his and all of the other businesses in town are like one big family.

"We think we bring a lot of people into the community. Every store benefits another store; that's the way I look at it. We each help each other out, and if we are not here, it would hurt the community," said Fitch.

Over the course of his 48 years in business, Jim has never experienced a year like 2020; however, his sales haven't really taken a hit.

"It has been a very fruitful time for us. We had a lot of inventory, and now we are getting down to the end of it. People go three hours to see us to buy three boxes of shells, which is kind of strange, but it's happening," said Fitch.

Ron Brezicki has been going to Jim's Sporting Goods for 20 years. He says it's a must-stop during hunting season.

"Anything I need, from getting a license, ammunition, cleaning supplies, and odds and ends. It is a great little place," said Brezicki.