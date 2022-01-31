Boys basketball coach reaches 1,000 wins

Coach Ronald Insinger won his 1,000th game as the boys' basketball coach at Loyalsock Township when the Lancers defeated Warrior Run.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Ron Insinger, the boys' basketball coach at Loyalsock Township Area High School, has reached another milestone in his illustrious career.

When the Lancers beat Warrior Run last week, it marked Insinger's 1000th win as coach of the boys' basketball team.

He shared with Newswatch 16 his favorite thing about coaching over that span.

"It is just a great feeling knowing that I have touched a few lives and hopefully they have benefited from that and they are appreciative of what Loyalsock Basketball has done for them," said Insinger.

Coach Insinger has the most wins as a coach in state boys' basketball history.

He credits the players he has coached along the way for these achievements.

"I haven't won a game. See, I have zero wins. It is the 47 years of super players and 47 years of outstanding assistants, they won the games," added Insinger.

Newswatch 16 caught up with some of his student-athletes who were able to share that milestone with their coach last week.

"Being a part of the 1,000th win was pretty cool," said Brendan Clark. "It is a big milestone and something a lot of coaches can't say that they have done. To be a part of that and all the past groups that have gotten us and coach to this point, it is pretty cool to be a part of."

"The impact he has on us is not necessarily the coaching part but he breeds us all into young, respectful men," said Saraj Ali. "He does more for us outside of school than we do inside this gym with basketball."

In March of 2021, Loyalsock won the state championship. He tells Newswatch 16 that the Lancers have their eyes on the prize once again.

"Everything is falling in place. To win it two years in a row is really difficult. They know that and I know that. But, we are certainly going to give it the try," said Insinger.

In addition to his 1000th win last week, Coach Insinger was named Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Coaches.