'Berry' good start to blueberry season, and you can get a bucket of them here

This blueberry farm in Lycoming County has some COVID-19 guidelines in place this year to keep pickers safe.

LINDEN, Pa. — The month of July signifies the start of blueberry season at Shirey's Blueberry Hill in Lycoming County. Owner John Shirey says this year's crop is one of his best.

"This year we got a good crop, the bushes are heavy laden with berries and if I can keep the birds out of them, we will have berries I think into the first week of August," said Shirey.

People from all over can come to the farm and pick fresh blueberries.

"Park, come up to the stand, grab a bucket or two or however many you want. Our buckets average, if you fill them clear up, they will average between 5 and 6 pounds and we get $2 a pound if you pick them."

The blueberry farm also has some COVID-19 guidelines in place this year to keep pickers safe. Buckets that are used for blueberry picking are immediately hand-washed after use.

"We take the bucket and then we wash the bucket in Clorox to disinfect them, so nobody is getting a bucket that somebody else has used without it being disinfected first."

Shirey believes this is the perfect social distancing activity to do with the family.

"As much as people come here for the love of blueberries because they like the berries, one of the most satisfying things about doing this is watching families come out with their kids and pick."