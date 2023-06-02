Biweekly pride events to be held in Billtown

West Branch Pride and YWCA Northcentral are teaming up to provide a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Judy Deacon is the president of West Branch Pride, a Williamsport-based group comprised of LGBTQ members and allies. She and the organization are partnering with YWCA Northcentral to begin hosting biweekly inclusivity events starting this month.

"We have entered into a collaboration with the YWCA, who shares very similar missions of peace, justice, and equity for everyone," said Deacon.

"We are giving a safe space for their groups to come and meet but also reminding the community that our doors are open to all and that our goal is to make sure every person seeking services knows they have a spot to come to," said Brittany Fischer of the YWCA.

West Branch Pride will have activities, programs, and events on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at the YWCA on West 4th street.

"We are going to be doing lots of things. We will have social events, educational events, and skilled artisans come in and teach their skills," Deacon said.

Fischer says it's important to provide a safe space for the local LGBTQ community.

"Just reinstates that we are here for the community and to be resilient and to bond and to really form that unity that our community needs. This is the first step in that," added Fischer.

Deacon tells Newswatch 16 that these events are community events, anyone is welcome to attend and embrace diversity.

"Our programming is open to anyone. It is not exclusive for LGBTQ, it is for everyone in the community. Give them opportunities to engage with each other because we are all members of our community," added Deacon.

It all kicks off this Wednesday, February 8, with the first meet and greet session at 6 p.m.