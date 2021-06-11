Billtown Blues Festival returns this weekend

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating was there Friday morning talking to organizers and blues fans as everything was being set up.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — This weekend marks the 31st annual Billtown Blues Festival. Bands, food vendors, and folks come from all over are excited to enjoy a fun weekend at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.

"The musicians are so happy because many of them have not played at all. This will be their first major event since 2019. In speaking with them and advancing the show, they are more excited than ever to come in here," said organizer Bonnie Tallman.

"Live music, live music, live music and seeing folks and seeing folks that we haven't seen in a couple of years," said Carla Hibbard, a camper at the festival.

The festival will last all weekend, with the first band taking the stage Friday afternoon.

Tallman expects a good turnout.

"People are anxious to get out, and we are all about the art form of the blues music. It's important, and we really exist to support the music and musicians."

Many folks arrived Thursday night and are staying in RVs for the weekend. The festival was canceled last year because of the ongoing pandemic, so folks told Newswatch 16 some of the things they are looking forward to over the weekend.

"We're here with our RV, and we are anticipating an amazing lineup, and we can't wait to see some familiar faces and some that we have never seen before," said camper Annie Bennett.

"One of the vendors that I enjoy visiting are the ice cream vendors because I normally don't eat ice cream, but when I'm here, I really like to eat the ice cream," Hibbard added.

Tickets for the festival are still available and can be purchased at the gate.