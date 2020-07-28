Bargains to be found in Billtown Binz

A new store in Williamsport is offering some high-end products for just a few bucks.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A new store claims to be offering some of the best deals in Central Pennsylvania; its called Billtown Binz.

Shoppers can search over 100 bins full of retail items that normally would be found on large retail websites.

"Looks like stuff from Amazon, like overstock or just stuff that gets lost. That's what it looks like, all different stuff," said Carl Toti of Williamsport.

The store has a unique price setup and items can be bought for as low as a dollar depending on the day of the week.

"Each day the price of product in the store drops a dollar a day. Six dollars on Sunday, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Friday is more of a liquidation day, it is a dollar on Friday," said Bob Wise of Billtown Binz.

"Originally I thought they just filled it all on Saturday and just sold everything they had out till the next Saturday but they fill it every day," said Beth Cory of Williamsport.

Wise is a co-owner of the shop and he said there are some steals in his store for less than seven dollars.

"The biggest retail value item that I have seen go through was some GPS game cameras to take pictures of deer and things like that, and that was a $195 value and we had three of those," said Wise.

You are asked to wear a mask in the store and social distance.

Wise said that the bins are cleaned daily.

"Throughout the day, I am restocking or another employee is restocking, cleaning, and trying to keep the bins fresh," said Wise.