Ride to remember fallen biker in Snyder County

A group of bikers came together in Mifflinburg to honor their friend who was killed in a collision last week.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Bikers in Union County gathered at Roupp Funeral Home on Wednesday to honor Aimee Auman with one final ride.

Auman was killed while riding her motorcycle last week in Shamokin Dam.

"I got the call, and I was devastated. I don't really know what was going through my head. I was thinking about her family and her kids," said Wade Long.

"It hit pretty hard. It was bad. I was one of the first ones to find out. I didn't know what to think," said Thomas Harp.

Over 100 motorcyclists followed Auman's casket in the pouring rain to her gravesite.

"We are supporting her for her passion: motorcycles. Weather is not good, but we are here for her no matter what, and just doing the best we can for her," said Harp.

Those taking part in Auman's final ride tell Newswatch 16 that she was practically family.

"This was her life. Outside of her kids and family, this was her life," said Long.

Some of the bikers also talked about motorcycle safety. They hope people can avoid a crash like Auman's.

"Basically, the best thing I can say is always look way out in front of you. Don't look down. Look out, and you just got to keep your eyes peeled side to side and front to back," said Long.