Bigfoot family display in Lycoming County

The Engel family has a full Bigfoot family living in their front yard.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — If you're ever driving down Route 654 just south of Jersey Shore in Limestone Township, you might spot something out of the ordinary. A Bigfoot family living in David Engel's front lawn.

"They are buddies of mine that came out of the woods to live with us out front and do different little things there. This is Daryl and Debbie and the little one here is Dwight," said Engel.

Engel says he has been displaying the Bigfoot family in his yard for almost a year now. He has kept a picture book of the different themes and costumes the family has dressed up in. The current theme is basketball for March Madness.

"We look at what is on the calendar, for what is coming up, for events and things like that. My wife comes up with quite a few different ideas and then we just try and figure out how to put them together," said Engel.

Engel says he displays the Bigfoot family out in his front yard because his aunt claimed to have seen something resembling Bigfoot in the nearby woods.

"She had been teasing my wife about it every once in a while, so I said maybe I will get a Bigfoot out here so everyone else can see the Bigfoot," said Engel.

The Bigfoot family has been a huge hit in the Limestone Township community. Engel says people come by every week to see the display.

"They are always stopping by and talking and telling us how it just brings joy to especially all the kids around the valley. They drive by with their parents in the car and drive really slow and they just love it," said Engel.