Bidder talks potential Williamsport City Hall sale

JBAS Realty bid $555,000 in July to purchase Williamsport City Hall.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Earlier this year Williamsport's City Council voted to place City Hall up for sale, but just last week that same council voted to delay a decision to accept a bid from JBAS Realty, a company located in Lackawanna County.

"I was obviously the highest bid by a lot. I think the next bid was $100,000. I was $555,000. I see a lot of hope for that building," said John Basalyga, JBAS Realty owner.

Basalyga spoke to Newswatch 16 about his plan for the building if the sale ever goes through. He said his goal would be to put residential units in the property and bring some life to downtown Williamsport.

"Whoever moves into that building, as far as citizens, we will bring more people down to shop, go to restaurants and eat and the more people downtown the better it is," Basalyga said. "We want to recreate what we are doing in Scranton and bring it to Williamsport."

Basalyga acknowledged the historical look of the building and said he does not plan to change that.

"It is not like I am plucking this building out of the ground and bringing it to Scranton. That building will always be there, but it will just be better than it is now. It will be a true asset to the community and to the businesses downtown," he added.

Basalyga is familiar with Williamsport. He is currently redeveloping the former YMCA building. He said he has a long track record of restoring buildings in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"I encourage people in Williamsport to take a look at some of the projects I did in Lackawanna County and to look at every finite detail I go through when I do them," said Basalyga.

At last week's city council meeting, members stated that they need to know more before approving any sale, such as the future home of city government. However, Mayor Derek Slaughter said the plan is to remain in the Trade and Transit buildings located along Third Street.

City Hall, which is located on West Fourth Street, was condemned back in 2021 after storm water damaged the building's roofing and internal structure. The building is now in need of millions of dollars in restoration. Basalyga said he hopes he can be the one to restore it.

"I understand the citizens' concerns, it is their building as taxpayers for sure, but I promise to bring it into the best life it has ever been in and it will be an asset to downtown," said Basalyga.

The next City Council meeting is set for Oct. 12. Council members will be tasked with accepting or denying the bid from JBAS Realty. They could also delay the decision once again, in Lycoming County.