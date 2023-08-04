x
Lycoming County

Batmobile replica on display at Williamsport's First Friday

The batmobile caused quite a stir Friday night at First Friday in Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — While it's not the actual car from the 1960s TV show, it's a replica built by Tom Woodruff Jr. 

Woodruff is a huge Batman fan who grew up in Lycoming County. He went on to Hollywood as a special effects artist, won an Academy Award for Death Becomes Her, and even worked with the original Batman.

"I worked with Adam West on a film, and we used the batmobile, and we turned it into an out-of-work superhero that's driving a cab, which is the batmobile," said Tom Woodruff Jr. visual effects artist.

It took Woodruff around nine years to build the replica of the batmobile.

