Basketball courts reopen in Williamsport park

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The basketball courts at Flanigan Park are once again open to the public.

The courts were closed indefinitely last month after 76-year-old employee Richard Parker at Firetree Place was assaulted while trying to lock up.

But now he is happy to see them reopened.

"A lot of good people like to come here and play and it's all for the community," Parker said.

"We're making sure it is open for the community to utilize because there are a great number of individuals that use the courts and the park and use it in a respectful way," explained William Dayton, Firetree Place Executive Director.

The Courts will remain open until November 8 under some new operating hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parker will continue to lock up the courts, but he won't be doing it by himself.

"Two individuals will be at the courts to make sure that all participants leave in a timely orderly fashion and then lock up the gates for the night and then reopen them the next day," Dayton said.

"I will have an extra helper here but I would not give up work just because of a few bad eggs," Parker added.

There is a plan in place if individuals refuse to leave the court when it closes.

"Basically we have the three ask rule, ask once, ask twice, and ask a third time and if that doesn't work then call the police department and have them handle it from there," Dayton said.