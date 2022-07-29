'Bases Loaded' statue replaced after vandalized multiple times

As Williamsport prepares to welcome people from all over the world for the Little League World Series, officials are making sure the city is looking its best.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — If you're from the Williamsport area, chances are you are familiar with the "Bases Loaded" display. The bronze statues are at the corner of Market and West Third streets, paying tribute to the history of Little League.

Over the years, the batter and his bat have been vandalized numerous times.

"It's very disheartening. It's there and it's the heart of Williamsport," Amanda Fenderson said.

"They see something in the late hours and think they can get away with it. Thank goodness the cameras caught the last one," Kenneth Try, of South Williamsport, said.

Each time the statue was vandalized, it got fixed. But this time, officials in Williamsport took things a step further, with a whole new statue.

"I think that's a great idea. I think they way they replaced it was a great idea. Just leave it alone and enjoy it. That's what it's here for, to enjoy," Gary Fox said.

The new statue is different. Kenneth Try of South Williamsport likes this one better.

"I like the new look of the batter, looking up like he hit a homerun. It looks like the bat is more secure. That's my prayer; more secure," Try said.

"I mean, I think it's great that they fixed it. I just hope that it's different enough now to deter that and make it harder to get to," Fenderson said.

Not everyone thinks the new statue will deter vandals.

"No, I think the people who do that have a tendency to come back and try to outwit every solution," Louisa Stone said.

The statue was replaced just in time. The Little League World Series kicks off in less than three weeks right down the road in South Williamsport.