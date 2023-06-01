Baseball is back in Billtown

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin spoke to fans about having the next-generation MLB-level players right in their backyard.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a night for fans, filled with food, fun, and of course, baseball in Lycoming County.

The Williamsport Crosscutters kicked off their 25th season with a home opener against the State College Spikes.

Jason and Ella Fisher threw out the first pitch.

"I was excited. It's always exciting. I grew up playing baseball, so coming back here to Bowman Field and being able to throw the first pitch out. It's exciting," Jason said.

"I don't know. I guess it was just fun. I think I've only been out there like once just for a kids thing, but it was fun because I know, right," added Ella.

For the father and daughter team having baseball players in the MLB Draft League right in their backyard is something that makes the team at Muncy Bank Ballpark at the historic Bowman Field unique.

"I think the Hometown feel it's a smaller ballpark, so I actually played here in high school, so you know, being able to look at the field, the fields a lot bigger than most minor-league fields, so in just the atmosphere, everything's close," added Jason.

A new addition to the ballpark this year is local food options like a meatball hoagie from Tag's Family Style Takeout.

"I'll tell you one thing it's cheaper concessions and just really a lot of fun," said Kurt Schawaller, Muncy.

A fun night at the ballpark to start another season of baseball, with fans leaving the stands cheering for the home team.