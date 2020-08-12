Attempted burglary with a crossbow in Lycoming County

The incident occurred early Saturday morning.

A man attempted to break into a residence in McIntyre Township early Saturday morning.

According to officials, Francis Hagemeyer, 35, was high on methamphetamines and was causing a disturbance at a residence.

Officials say he obtained a crossbow and attempted to break into the victim's residence.

Hagemeyer then fired at least two arrows at the victim's occupied residence.

He refused to comply with the police and was tased.