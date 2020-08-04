Attempted armed robbery in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — State police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a store in Lycoming County.
The robber threatened a worker with a handgun at the Nittany Minit Mart on Third Street in Loyalsock Township, near Williamsport, before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to troopers.
When the cashier pushed the gun away and closed the register, the man ran away without getting any cash.
Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact state police in Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.