x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

lycoming-county

Attempted armed robbery in Lycoming County

The robber threatened a worker with a handgun at the Nittany Minit Mart.
Credit: WNEP
Security camera image of suspected robber

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — State police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a store in Lycoming County.

The robber threatened a worker with a handgun at the Nittany Minit Mart on Third Street in Loyalsock Township, near Williamsport, before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to troopers.

When the cashier pushed the gun away and closed the register, the man ran away without getting any cash.

Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact state police in Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.