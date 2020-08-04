Attempted armed robbery in Lycoming County

The robber threatened a worker with a handgun at the Nittany Minit Mart.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — State police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a store in Lycoming County.

The robber threatened a worker with a handgun at the Nittany Minit Mart on Third Street in Loyalsock Township, near Williamsport, before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to troopers.

When the cashier pushed the gun away and closed the register, the man ran away without getting any cash.