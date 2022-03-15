Army veteran walking 50 miles for vets

Ryan Hayslip is walking 50 miles to bring awareness to veterans' mental health.

PICTURE ROCKS, Pa. — On March 25 at 11 a.m., Ryan Hayslip of Avis will embark on a 50-mile walk starting at the Picture Rocks Fire Department and ending at the Lock Haven VFW.

"I am doing a 50-mile 24-hour walk to raise some money for the local veterans here in Lycoming and Clinton County," said Hayslip.

Hayslip spent more than eight years in the military. He says that he faced challenges with his mental health when he got out. Now, he has it under control but wants to help and dedicate this walk to vets like him.

"The anxiety and depression when coming out of the military and getting back into civilization can be overwhelming for people."

He has a goal of raising $5,000 and is nearly halfway there. Donations will go to military families who are struggling financially.

"I ran half marathons, and I did 5Ks and all that stuff. So, I wanted to challenge myself. Back in November, I started thinking about it and said I will do a walkathon," added Hayslip.

He will walk continuously through the night. The Army veteran has been training for months.

"I have been training in boots and stuff just to beat up my feet. That is the main thing; people don't realize when you walk how much wear and tear it does on your feet."

Hayslip is encouraging folks to walk alongside him for portions of the journey.

"I broke it down into four different stages so people could walk along. Because 50 miles is a lot. People can't walk that much, but I want them to join in if they are able to."

If you would like to participate in or donate to the veteran's mental health awareness walk, you can visit his fundraising website here.