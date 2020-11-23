Another delivery driver targeted in Williamsport

For the second time in the span of a month, a food delivery driver was ambushed in Billtown.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A delivery driver for Old School Pizza was shot at by a group of individuals around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Williamsport Police said it happened in the 900 block of Market Street.

"That driver got into the area and noticed a couple of suspicious persons in the area hiding. He attempted to drive away and was shot at," said Chief Damon Hagan of the Williamsport Police.

The delivery driver escaped the scene without any injury. His car was hit a few times.

Williamsport Police say they will be increasing patrols at night.

"More patrols and more focus on areas where we believe that these suspicious people may be at in the evening after dark, things like that," said Chief Hagan.

This is the second time in the span of month that a delivery driver has been ambushed in Williamsport. Back on October 23, a delivery driver for Hoby's Hoagies was shot in the shoulder while making a delivery.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter issued a statement on social media:

"The City of Williamsport will aggressively pursue those who choose to victimize innocent individuals who are doing nothing more than performing their jobs. My administration is working diligently to solve these crimes."

Chief Hagan also told Newswatch 16 that these targeted attacks against delivery drivers in Williamsport are alarming, especially because of the increase in deliveries during the pandemic.

"There's far more deliveries this year than there were last, so yes, it is alarming, and we have reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police to request assistance with additional patrols in the city," said Hagan.