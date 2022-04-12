x
Lycoming County

Christmas parade returns to Hughesville

Folks gathered at the Hughesville High School parking lot for the parade Sunday afternoon.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday.

Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon.

Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after the parade, including raffles and giveaways. 

The Greater Hughesville Business Association organized Sunday's festivities in downtown Hughesville.

