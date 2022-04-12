Christmas parade returns to Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday.
Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon.
Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after the parade, including raffles and giveaways.
The Greater Hughesville Business Association organized Sunday's festivities in downtown Hughesville.
