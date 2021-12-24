American Rescue Worker's prepare for Christmas meal

The American Rescue Workers will be offering Christmas day to-go meals outside their building on Elmira Street in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The kitchen is busy this time of year at the American Rescue Worker's headquarters in Williamsport. Volunteers, residents, and staff are preparing food for the organizations free Christmas meal distribution.

"Anyone is welcome to come up to our donation dock here at 643 Elmira Street in Williamsport and they can take as many meals as they need to feed their family for Christmas," Kendra Parke of the American Rescue Workers.

Damian Novotony is a resident at American Rescue Workers. He is helping out so others have a meal on the holiday.

"I did some dishes, stirred some rice, and I help put some drinks in the cooler," said Novotony.

To-Go meals will include turkey, ham, mac-and-cheese and all the other fixings for a holiday meal. The American Rescue Workers expect to feed between 350 and 400 families.

"If you need ten meals because you live in a complex and you want to get meals for your neighbors, you can do that. If you have three people in your family then you can get three. We are not putting a limit on it," said Parke.

Normally the organization hosts a family style sit down meal for the community. Because of COVID-19, it will have to be to-go meals for the second straight year.

"A lot of people who come to our meal from the community don't have family, they live alone, or they may not have the resources to make the meal themselves so they come here to interact with other community members," said Parke.

The meal distribution will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside ARW's warehouse.

Cars can begin to line up on Elmira Street 30 minutes before the event starts.