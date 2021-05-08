American Idol's Beane hosts hometown concert

The Loyalsock Township High School graduate returned to his roots on Saturday night.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a sold-out show for Beane on Saturday night at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.

Brennan Hepler, who goes by the stage name Beane, hosted a performance in his hometown.

Hepler graduated from Loyalsock Township High School in 2015.

Beane is fresh off his run on American Idol after making it to the top 12.

"Over there, especially because of COVID there was no audience. There was maybe like 30 people, so to go from that, or to go from Instagram Live to performing for about 500 people was quite a stark difference but it was awesome," said Beane.