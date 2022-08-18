Amazon delivery station opens in Lycoming County

The delivery station is the first of its kind in the area.

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — From a closure to new beginnings in Lycoming County.

The official grand opening of a new Amazon delivery station near Montgomery.

Since May, more than 300,00 packages have gone through the facility in Clinton Township.

It's essentially the final stop for packages before they are out for delivery.

The facility has also created hundreds of new jobs in Lycoming County.

"We currently have roughly between 100-200 associates, and we're always actively hiring team members. Right now, we're also in that process of hiring more team members," said Ron Boatswain, Amazon Operations Manager.

The delivery station is the first of its kind in the Lycoming County area.