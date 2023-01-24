AIDS Resource to open new health care clinic

The clinic will provide primary and urgent care services out of the Williamsport AIDS Resource office.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — AIDS Resource has been helping people living with HIV in central Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. But now, the nonprofit in Williamsport is expanding its services. Starting next month, AIDS Resouce will open a health care clinic.

"They can come in, be themselves, and get the care that they need," said Megan Bloom, marketing and public relations director for AIDS Resource.

Bloom says the new clinic is for people living with HIV and members of the LGBTQ community.

"HIV stigma still exists today, sadly, and that can be a hindrance for people who don't want to go to the doctor because they don't want to be treated differently because of their HIV status," Bloom said.

The clinic will be located inside AIDS Resource's Williamsport office on West Third Street. It will provide primary and urgent care with a full-time doctor on staff.

"He knows the ins and outs of AIDS Resource and has a passion for what we do. Having a passionate person come in and be our medical director is truly a match made in Heaven," Bloom said.

The clinic will accept both insured and uninsured patients.

"It's very exciting to have something new and accessible to more people in the community. Hopefully, more people will get to know about AIDS Resource," Bloom said.

The clinic is expected to open in early February.

Renovations have started for our new health clinic! We can't wait to show you all the finished results. Posted by AIDS Resource on Tuesday, January 24, 2023