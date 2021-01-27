AIDS Resource gets grant from TEGNA Foundation

The money will allow AIDS Resource to distribute at-home HIV testing kits.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Businesses and nonprofits have had to adapt to a new way of doing things because of the COVID-19 pandemic. AIDS Resource in Williamsport is no exception. The nonprofit serves 10 counties in central Pennsylvania.

"Primarily, we provide support services and case management services for people living with HIV in those areas. Along with that, we also do STI/HIV testing, treatment, education for the community and our PREP clinic as well," said Sigfried Aragona, a nurse at AIDS Resource.

Along with trying to avoid COVID-19, clients here are also managing their HIV.

"When it comes to how they're managing their diabetes, hypertension, and other diagnoses, that's when it kind of comes into play, and that has been a large fear for some people," Aragona said.

Aragona says the need for HIV testing has not stopped, so AIDS Resource is giving out at-home HIV testing kits.

"You can arrange an appointment with us to do the test over webcam with someone who can walk you through it and counsel you through it. But if not, we follow up with you with another call and get that result," Aragona said.

The tests aren't cheap — they cost AIDS Resource about $40 each — but thanks to contributions, they are free to the public.

The at-home testing program at AIDS Resource was partially funded through a grant by the TEGNA Foundation.

TEGNA is WNEP-TV's parent company. The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support nonprofit organizations that serve our communities. AIDS Resource was awarded $11,000.

Aragona says the at-home HIV testing kids allow AIDS Resource to help people learn their status without potentially exposing anyone to COVID-19.

"It's really helpful for some people, and being able to not have to worry about strings attached when being able to implement the tests and the funding around that is an added bonus," Aragona said.