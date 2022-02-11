World Series showcased by adventure company

Rich Port Adventure Company in Muncy is debuting a 30-foot inflatable screen showing Game 4 of the World Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUNCY, Pa. — Orlando and Jessica Rodriguez of Muncy enjoy spending time outside with their young children. Their business, Rich Port Adventure Company, promotes outdoor activities for families.

"We do kayak rentals, paddleboard rentals, canoe rentals, tube rentals, hiking tours, shuttles," Orlando Rodriguez said.

The couple recently expanded their business, adding winter hiking tours and a food truck.

"We get really busy, but we're making something for our kids too, so we're excited to bring something new to the community," Jessica Rodriguez said.

They hope to turn Food Truck Wednesdays into a family-friendly destination for the community.

"It's kind of like a nice alternative to going to the sports bar. I'm not going to take my 3-year-old kid to the sports bar, but you can bring them here and get some food, hang out, bring lawn chairs and blankets," Orlando said.

The Rodriguezes set up a 30-foot inflatable screen and will show Game 4 of the World Series to test it out. There will be food trucks, and the event is free and open to the public.

"Pulled in here around 1 (p.m.), and there were already people in the parking lot, and there were already people in here asking when are we opening for the game and where can they park. 'Can we sit outside? Can we sit in our cars?' It's pretty cool to see the excitement around it," Orlando said.

Rich Port Adventure Company is located on Angletown Road in Muncy.

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.