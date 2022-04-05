National Weather Service: Tornado caused damage in Lycoming County

The National Weather Service determined that it was a tornado that caused heavy damage in Lairdsville and other parts of Lycoming County last week.

LAIRDSVILLE, Pa. — The National Weather Service now confirms that a tornado caused all the storm damage last week in Lycoming County.

We found heavy damage in Lairdsville following Thursday's storms.

Roofs were ripped off, windows broken, and trees and power lines were blown down.

After an initial survey, the National Weather Service said straight-line winds up to 90 miles an hour caused all this damage. But now, officials say it was, in fact, an EF-1 tornado that touched down in that part of Lycoming County.

The investigation found that the tornado had peak winds of 85-95 mph, with a path of destruction nearly nine miles long and 500 yards wide.

After reviewing additional damage photos & radar imagery, we have determined that an EF-1 tornado occurred last week. This is an update to the previous determination of straight-line winds. Thanks to @SCEliRoberts for his thorough reporting!#PAwxhttps://t.co/EUKiQewWfZ pic.twitter.com/YIPcREoErJ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 5, 2022