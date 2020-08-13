A surprising proposal in the hospital

Brandon Devonshire suffered a spinal cord injury at work but that did not stop him from proposing to his longtime girlfriend.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On July 30th Brandon Devonshire was out working at his logging job when things took a sudden turn.

"I am a logger and I got crushed by a tree when I was cutting it and so the skinner that pulls the logs out of it was pinned against it and it kind of pushed the tree over on top of me and smushed me right into the ground," said Brandon Devonshire.

"He had a pretty significant injury to his spine and spinal cord, he had surgery done and was left with an incomplete spinal cord injury but was unable to walk after the injury," said Dr. Melissa Michaluk a spinal cord injury specialist at UPMC Susquehanna.

The 25-year-old was transported to UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport for spinal therapy. He has started to regain feeling in his legs.

"They already got me scooting around in a walker and stuff so it is looking pretty good so just a lot of re-strengthening stuff and getting those nerves to remember what they are doing you know," said Devonshire.

"He has just been so motivated, told me the first day he met me that he was going to walk out of here and has shown amazing commitment to getting better," said Dr. Michaluk.

While in the middle of a therapy session, Devonshire had a surprise for his long time girlfriend, Crickett LaVance. With the help of a few nurses, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

"She means more than words can even express. It's really hard to find somebody who actually wants to stick around and take care of you when you're almost a sitting vegetable for a little bit you know," said Devonshire.