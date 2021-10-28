A new chapter for Montoursville's library

It's "time to refresh" the WB Konkle Memorial Library in Montoursville.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The WB Konkle Memorial Library in Montoursville is a popular place for children, like five-year-old Alanah Callahan.

"We come every Thursday after school," Kristen Callahan said.

"We serve almost 8,000 patrons here. 50% of those are children. On average they borrow around 40,000 units a year, whether it be books or other materials," Dennis Correll said.

Look around the library and you can see it's well utilized. The library has been in Montoursville for more than 75 years, and according to Board President Dennis Correll, it's time for a new chapter.

"For almost 50+ years in the condition that it is. So the board has been very active with a new perspective to say let's do a refresh," Correll said.

The library is trying to raise $400,000 for renovations. Nearly $300,000 has already been raised.

"Essentially we're gutting it, so everything will be all new. A refresh of an image with colors and furniture," Correll said.

People who use the library on a regular basis, like Kristen and Alanah Callahan look forward to the renovations.

"They do have a great selection of books now, but we're looking forward to seeing what's to come in the future," Kristen Callahan said.