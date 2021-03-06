A milestone in a boy's road to recovery

A young boy in Williamsport is finally back home and recovering after almost losing his life on Halloween last year.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On Halloween night of last year, Jacqueline Hammond took her kids trick-or-treating in Williamsport. Her six-year-old son, James Hammond, who has autism, begged her to go celebrate the holiday after he saw kids trick-or-treating outside his window.

"So, I said you know what James, okay. I don't really like telling my kids no, I gave in. Got costumes out and he picked everybody's out, he was so excited, and then we were going," said Jacqueline Hammond, James' mother.

While on their way home things took a turn for the worst. Six-year-old James Hammond was struck by a car while crossing the street with his family on Rural Avenue.

"I went and I ran straight to him. His eyes were open but he wasn't breathing."

James was life-flighted to Geisinger near Danville. James' mother tells Newswatch 16 that her son sustained brain damage and had broken bones all throughout his body.

"So I am trying to get to James and they sit me down and say that he has severe brain damage, there is no brain activity, and James had a 5% chance."

After spending more than seven months in the hospital and having five surgeries, James finally returned home this past weekend.

"And I know my James and he just knew I needed him and that he couldn't leave me. I prayed a lot."

Medical professionals tell Newswatch 16 that someone in James's condition requires an at-home nurse. The family is currently struggling to find one.

"They are requiring an LPN or an RN mostly with trach experience because he has a trach and a feeding tube in his stomach so they want to make sure you know how to take care of that for sure but right now we don't have any nursing."