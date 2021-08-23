A different kind of World Series for team uncles

Each team host, or "uncle" usually spends the Little League World Series with a single team. But not this year.

The 16 teams at the Little League World Series usually have team hosts or "uncles" assigned to them. The uncles help the teams with anything they need during the two weeks of the tournament.

Instead of being assigned to a particular team, this year, the uncles are assigned duties.

"The biggest difference is not being assigned to a team," said Pete Lupacchino, a World Series uncle.

Because of the pandemic, the team uncles are not assigned to individual teams this year. Instead, they are given duties.

"Helping out with the COVID testing," said Willie Webber. "Today was a COVID testing day at 7 a.m. Then I helped out in the dining hall. Unfortunately, we had four teams go home today, so I help them get packed up."

Instead of helping just one team, the uncles are all kind of floaters this year.

"The hardest part with that is understanding what teams need on a particular day, during a game, before a game, and then adjusting to that as we can," Lupacchino said.

Lupacchino says this year is unlike any of his previous 28 years as an uncle. Over the weekend, he saw one of his former players.

"I had a chance to meet Mo'ne Davis, who I had in 2014. That relationship where she comes up and says, 'Hi, Uncle Pete,' is gone. Unfortunately, I won't be able to develop that relationship with any of the players this year."

Willie Webber agrees. This is his 16th year as an uncle. Recently he got a card in the mail from a player he met six years ago.

"He remembered me, and he sent me a graduation card that he graduated from high school. It's those kinds of relationships that we're not going to be able to build this year."