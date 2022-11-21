A cup of coffee goes a long way

Alabaster Coffee in Williamsport is selling coffee to benefit Camp Susque.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Marshmallows are being toasted, and maple syrup is being smoked. It is all a part of the Campfire Cappuccino at Alabaster Coffee in downtown Williamsport.

"Our classic cappuccino. Our blended expresso, expertly steamed milk, smoked maple syrup, and a fresh toasted homemade marshmallow," said Karl Fisher, the owner of Alabaster Coffee.

The coffee shop has partnered with Camp Susque, a Christian-based faith camp in Trout Run.

Each $5 Campfire Cappuccino sold during the month of November will be a $75 donation to Camp Susque.

"An individual can come in, and they buy a delicious coffee, and Susque receives $75 thanks to more than 20 different businesses, churches, and individuals matching Alabaster's $2 donation," said Peter Swift, the executive director at Camp Susque.

Nearly two dozen businesses and organizations in the Williamsport area will donate money every time the drink is purchased. During the height of the pandemic, Camp Susque provided Wi-Fi and shelter to those in need. Now, the community is pitching in to help them out.

"We wanted to go a little bigger, so we have been seeking local businesses that love Camp Susque and love Alabaster and want to get in on it," said Swift.

"It is going really well. I do not know the number, but according to our daily reports that the Campfire Cappuccino is our top-selling drink," added Fisher.

Camp Susque has set a goal of $60,000. That equates to 800 drinks sold. The money will be used to help make expansions to the camp. Some of the drink's ingredients are homemade at Camp Susque.

"The sap boiled down into delicious syrup. Then we actually smoke it, so you get that smoke flavor with the sweet syrup, and then we top it with a homemade marshmallow. They toast the marshmallow because it is camp. What is better than a toasted marshmallow at camp?" said Swift.

The Campfire Cappuccino donation program will last through the rest of November.

This month's Community Tap is the Campfire Cappuccino benefitting our friends at Camp Susque! A classic cappuccino... Posted by Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company on Friday, November 18, 2022