9/11 Memorial Ride in Lycoming County

One of the largest motorcycle rides in the country took place in Lycoming County on Monday honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — Thousands of riders from all over Pennsylvania and the country came to the Clinton Township Fire Hall in Montgomery for the 22nd 9/11 Memorial Ride.

"We're seeing a lot of patriots, is what we are seeing, all kinds of ex-military personnel, and they've shown that they love this event. It's a good crowd right now," said Thomas 'Tank' Baird, 9/11 Memorial Coalition President.

President of the 9/11 Memorial Coalition Thomas 'Tank' Baird says that the 42-mile ride has grown from an original 85 to more than 1,200 riders all coming together to ride so that no one will forget.

"When we hit the streets, it'll be like it was a week after the attack or two weeks after the attack, flag on every porch a real showing of patriotism," said Baird.

A memorial service was held before the ride got underway.

For guest speaker retired U.S. Army General John Gronski, it was his first time attending the event, and it's something he says he will never forget, "I think it's great that communities like this, not only here in Pennsylvania but all across the country, continue to remember what happened on September 11, 2001."

Following the memorial, the kickstands went up, and the engines began to roar.

"This is America here, this is America. This is strong. This is awesome," said Alice Thomas, Bloomsburg.

For more than five years, Alice Thomas and other riders have come to take part in the memorial ride creating a community of people, she says, is unlike any other, "They're like family. Everybody's here for one reason to stand up for what had happened years ago."

Organizers say with another successful ride under their belt, they look forward to starting to plan for next year's memorial ride.