9/11 Memorial Ride in Lycoming County getting ready to roll

A 42-mile motorcycle ride through Lycoming County will take place on September 11 to remember the lives lost on that day 20 years ago.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Get ready to rev up those motorcycle engines! The 9/11 Memorial Ride in Lycoming County is a go this year. In a month, hundreds of bikers will travel to central Pennsylvania to remember the events of September 11, 2001.

"This ride began four days after the attack. It happened on Tuesday and we rode on Saturday. It was a protest ride. We had about 85 riders and it has just grown from there," said Tank Baird, a member of the memorial coalition.

The ride was canceled last year because of the pandemic and also because of restrictions put in place by PennDOT. Baird says they got the permit for the ride just a few days ago.

"Everything is running smoothly. We are going to go and take our message to 42 miles of Pennsylvania roadway."

People who take part in the ride every year told us why they choose to ride.

"We lost a lot of citizens that day. I ride that day to remember those lives that were lost, that day and since that day," Casey Parker said.

"What I always enjoy about this is seeing America as it should be or as that it is; the signs, the flags, and the people," said another rider.

The ride will begin at the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company near Montgomery. Organizers say they will be hosting a memorial at 2 p.m. and the ride will follow directly after.

The 42-mile ride will stretch all throughout the southern portion of Lycoming County. Check out the route for the ride here.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the festivities.

"It is a day where we are not Republican or Democrat. We're Americans that day and we remember everyone that lost their lives that day and since that day."