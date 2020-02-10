70 years of love for Lycoming County couple

Joy and Walter Eck celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss at their home in Limestone Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Joy and Walter Eck are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at their home in Limestone Township near South Williamsport.



The couple tells Newswatch 16 that it is a very special day.

"Proud of the fact that we have been married 70 years and in fact we were married in the same church that we still go to," said Joy Eck.

Joy shared what she believes to be the key to success of their long and happy marriage.

"I think our faith has a lot to do with it. We are Catholic and we still attend church and everything, even with a mask."

Walter jokingly told Newswatch 16 what he loves the most about his wife is her attitude.

"Well she had red hair, and she shows it sometimes," Walter said.

Together, Walt and Joy have 15 children, 48 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren. The couple are in their late 80's but say they remember all of the names in their large family.

"Well God is good. He has blessed us. Without his help, we wouldn't have been able to raise all these kids and have them turn out so well."