50-year-old sub shop expanding

Mileto's Sub Shop, a family-run business, is now expanding to reach more customers.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Mileto's Sub Shop on 4th Street has been a staple in the Newberry section of Williamsport for the better half of a century. Recently, the business expanded its operations to Montoursville.

"Mileto's is a family-owned business. It has been in my family for 51 years. It is the home of the famous pounder cheese steak," said owner Kristi Ardrey.

Ardrey has been working here since she was 14 years old. She says the new shop, Mileto's On Broad, has been busy.

"People out east wanted to be closer to me, and they were always telling me we were too far. This place happened to come up, and the day it went up for sale, we signed a contract," Ardrey added.

"Love that they came here. My husband works in Montoursville, so he can stop and get Mileto's after work or anytime because we spend a lot of time in this area shopping," said Tracy Vannucci of Williamsport.

Unlike Mileto's, the COVID pandemic caused many small businesses to close. Ardrey credits customer support and her employees for powering through a tough time.

"We did a lot of takeout. We had more of a fortunate experience. We weren't a sit-down restaurant, so we had a little more business than others. And I have great employees and didn't have an employee issue like a lot of people did," said Ardrey.

The shop offers both warm and cold subs.

"They are not skimpy on the meat and cheese. They are very, very good. First time I had one at their Newberry store, I was very impressed," Vannucci added.

Both shops are open seven days a week.