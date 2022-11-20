31st annual train expo in Williamsport

The Will Huffman Train Expo attracted hundreds of visitors this year.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A large crowd was at Park Place and the Taber Museum in Williamsport as those locations played host to the 31st annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo. The event featured countless toy trains on display.

"Every year, we get a lot of regulars, but there is always some new ones, and we always try to change it up, so it is not the same. It is quite an experience to check out," said organizer Eric Huffman.

The train show is now run by Eric and Bruce Huffman. Their passion for trains was passed down by their father, Will.

"My father did it for 20 years, and I took it over when he passed away, and I have been doing it for 12 years or so," added Huffman.

John Clees has been coming to the show for years. He modeled his exhibit after a French town that his father fought in during World War II. It took him eight months to build it.

"This is one of the battles he was in. It was about 70 miles north of Paris, and it was a pretty rugged battle, and I wanted to commemorate him and the local veterans," said Clees.

Exhibitors told Newswatch 16 that the best part of the train show is seeing the reactions of the children. They hope the show inspires the kids to join the hobby.

"It has always been about seeing the kids' reactions and how excited they get seeing all these trains," Huffman said.

"They are asking questions. The little kids, all the way up to the teenagers, are interested, and they show their interest. We want to keep that going," added Clees.

Exhibitors say they are excited to bring the train expo back again next year.